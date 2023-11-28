StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

