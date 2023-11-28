Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

