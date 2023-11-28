Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
