RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.20.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.87. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.