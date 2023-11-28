Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $447.00 Price Target at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $440.00 to $447.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Get Linde alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $412.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.54 and a 200-day moving average of $378.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.