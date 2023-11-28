Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

