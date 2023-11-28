CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.09.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $395,701,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $265,843,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.