BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $57.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 144.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 107.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.