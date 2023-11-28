National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NFG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $50.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

