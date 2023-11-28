Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $420.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $388.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $378.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $334.84. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $380.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

