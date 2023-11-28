Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.