Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $4.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTZ

Intrusion Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,024.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,024.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 382,359 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,103.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 983,298 shares of company stock worth $415,539 over the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.