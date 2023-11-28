Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $13.70 by Analysts at Bank of America

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $13.90 to $13.70 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Paysafe Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:PSFE opened at $10.60 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

