Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Increased to $71.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.80 to $71.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup upped their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Futu from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

