Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
