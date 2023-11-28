Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

