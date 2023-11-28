NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
