Bank of America Lowers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $2.60 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised CEMIG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

CEMIG Stock Down 0.5 %

CIG opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,247 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

