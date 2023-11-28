Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

