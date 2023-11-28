Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

