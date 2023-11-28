LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $2.12 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.86.

Separately, CLSA lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

LexinFintech Stock Down 5.0 %

LexinFintech stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 10.75%.

LexinFintech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,004 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

