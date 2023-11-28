Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.
In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $36,640.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 over the last 90 days. 23.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
