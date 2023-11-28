Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $36,640.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 over the last 90 days. 23.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

