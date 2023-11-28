51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.53. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Articles

