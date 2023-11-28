Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

HOOD opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

