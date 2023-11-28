Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

PCYO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

