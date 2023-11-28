SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $2.00 on Friday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.