Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.