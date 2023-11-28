Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

