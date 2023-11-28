Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.28.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
