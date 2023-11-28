China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

