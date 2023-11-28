Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

