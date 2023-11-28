Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

