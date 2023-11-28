First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

