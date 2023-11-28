StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.