World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 361,243 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 325,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,166 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.