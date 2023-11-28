EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
