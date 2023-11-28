Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.55 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

