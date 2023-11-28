Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 3.7 %

AINC opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

