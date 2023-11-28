Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.17. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,624,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textainer Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

