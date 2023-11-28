Barclays Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

CTTAY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.