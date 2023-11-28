Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.