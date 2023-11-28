StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
