StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

