Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.