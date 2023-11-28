Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

