Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Up 9.6 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

