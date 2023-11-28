SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

SIF opened at $3.66 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

