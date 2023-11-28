The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

