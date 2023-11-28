Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charge Enterprises will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charge Enterprises news, Director Justin Deutsch bought 105,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $48,484.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at $496,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,744. 25.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.