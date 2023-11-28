Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.5 %

CREG opened at $1.08 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

