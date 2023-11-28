China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.