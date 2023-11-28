Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

