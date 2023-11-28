StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Price Performance

BIOC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Biocept alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

