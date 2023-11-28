American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.94 on Friday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

