Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.3 %

AAME stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

